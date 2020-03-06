May 26, 1923 - March 4, 2020 Mrs. Marian Koontz Hampton, 96, of Winston-Salem, died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Marian was born in Forsyth County on May 26, 1923, to the late Webster Otis Koontz and Lonnie Ree Sink Koontz. She worked in the retail sales and personnel departments at Sears for 40 years. Following retirement, she was the secretary of Sears Retirees. Marian was a member of Ardmore Baptist Church for 78 years where she was a long-time member of the senior adult choir. She was also a lifelong motorsports fan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Robert "Bob" Hampton and one brother, Farrell Koontz. Marian is survived by her two sons, George Steven "Steve" Hampton of Piedmont, SC and Robert Edward "Eddie" Hampton (Susan) of Winston-Salem; five grandchildren, Kyle Webster Hampton (Caroline) of Silverado, CA, Keith Robert Hampton (Christina) of Holly Springs, NC, Kendall Parks (Brayden) of Greenville, SC, Robert Webster Hampton (Libby) of Washington, DC, and David Edward Hampton of Winston-Salem; and four great-grandchildren, John Hampton, Sloane Hampton, Grant Parks, and Kinsley Parks. A service to celebrate Marian's life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Ardmore Baptist Church with Dr. Gina M. Brock officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Ardmore Baptist Church Music Ministry, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Mrs. Hampton. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
