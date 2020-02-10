March 5, 1939 - February 7, 2020 WALNUT COVE Alton Rudolph Hamby, 80, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Friday morning, February 7, 2020 at Trellis Supportive Care in Winston Salem. He was born on March 5, 1939 in Ashe County, NC to the late Jess R. and Eula Owen Hamby. Alton was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church and pastored 46 years in several area churches. He was a faithful servant, preacher, pastor, husband, parent and friend to many. He was also a farmer and self-employed building contractor. In addition to his parents, Alton was preceded in death by his wife, Eunice Mitchell Hamby, son, Baby Hamby, daughter, Meloni Hamby, and 2 brothers, Jim and R.C. Hamby. Alton is survived by his children, Derrik Hamby, Lance Hamby, Dawn Rawls, Matthew Hamby, and Chrystal Hamby, 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 4 sisters, Dorothy Gwyn, Della Long, Veneta Edwards, and Cheryl Hopkins, and a brother, John Hamby. There will be an 11:00 AM Funeral Service held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Burroughs Chapel with Pastor Frank Shumate, Pastor Matt Morrison, and Pastor Jerry Nelson officiating. Burial will follow at the Hamby Family Cemetery in Walnut Cove. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Trellis Supportive Care, Dr. Melanie Martin and each of his caregivers for all their help and loving care during this difficult time. Online Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral Home of Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Hamby family. Burroughs Funeral Home PO Box 471 Walnut Cove NC 27052
Hamby, Alton Rudolph
To send flowers to the family of Alton Hamby, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 10
Visitation
Monday, February 10, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 W
Walnut Cove, NC 27052
1382 Highway 65 W
Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Guaranteed delivery before Alton's Visitation begins.
Feb 11
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Burroughs Chapel
1382 HWY 65 WEST
Walnut Cove, NC 27052
1382 HWY 65 WEST
Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Guaranteed delivery before Alton's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately