April 3, 1954 - March 14, 2020 Debra Lineback Ham went to sleep and woke up with Jesus this weekend. A blessing for all who knew her during her 65 years on Earth, she will be treasured and missed. The facts... Deb was born in Winston-Salem in April 1954, the youngest of two daughters born to Cora Luella (Speas) and husband, Hugh Lineback. She is survived by her husband, Larry Ham and her daughter, Kim (Testo) Dunn and husband, David Dunn. Deb was a proud grandmother to five fortunate souls that got to call her "YaYa." Those lights of her life include Christopher, Reagan, Connor, Carson and Ivan Dunn. Her sister, Brenda (Lineback) Hunt and husband, Joe, were more than just family; they were dear friends. She was a proud aunt to Tracy (Hunt) Burge and husband, Todd, and Eric and Ericka Hunt and her three great nephews and niece. There are too many extended family members, cousins and special friends to list, but some of her lifelong friends include Roger and Sheila Handy, Karen Craft, Terry Firle and all the sweet ladies in her supper club. Deb was a certified United Methodist lay speaker and the current lay leader at Trinity UMC. She was also president of the Fellowship Sunday School class. She had retired from Novant Medial System in the talent acquisition department this past February as part of a distinguished career that included many years spent at Piedmont Airlines. Deb was preceded in death by her parents and we all take comfort and joy in the thought of her and "MamMaw" hugging at the pearly gates. She loved her mother dearly and to be reunited with her on the same day she got to see her Savior face to face is something these earthly vessels can't fully appreciate on this side of eternity. The good stuff You would be hard pressed to find a more kind, generous, selfless woman with a servant's heart than our sweet Deb (or the Silver Fox as Christopher would call her). Deb saw the value in every human being and treated them the way we should all treat one another regardless of our beliefs or even our differences. An amazing cook responsible for the weight gain of a husband and a son-in-law. She loved to make people happy by serving them, even simple things like sending cards or checking in with a text or phone call. Sunday night dinners with the family were favorite times as were getting nails done with Kim and Reagan. Deb had a special bond with Kim that can't be captured in words and it extended to her only granddaughter, Reagan, as well. Their time spent in Africa for Ivan's adoption was a special time that is just one of many fond remembrances we are left to cherish. Card games or eating out with Roger and Sheila or the supper club and other social events always brought her joy. Birthday parties, North Davidson and NC State football games, graduations, baptisms, plays, academic competitions or soccer matches; it didn't matter as she just wanted to make sure her grandkids "had fun" and knew they were loved. The fine folks at Trinity United Methodist Church were her second family and she loved them as much as they loved her. None of us are ever really prepared to suddenly lose someone we love this much and the pain we feel is only outweighed by the love she gave to us. Hayworth Miller on Silas Creek Parkway is handling the arrangements. Due to the coronavirus, we are disappointed to not be allowed a "group" celebration of her life; instead a private, family only viewing and church service will be at Trinity United Methodist Church at 1:15 on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. There will be a graveside ceremony at Forsyth Memorial Park following the private family service. Pastors Doug Miller and John Nelson will be presiding over the ceremony and they are going to live stream the church service via their church Facebook page (Trinity United Methodist Church, Winston Salem NC). A link will also be on their homepage for you to be able to follow the live service. Online remembrances and condolences for the family can be left at the Winston-Salem Journal website or www.hayworth-miller.com and are appreciated. You didn't have to "fit into a box" for Deb to love you and she accepted you for who you were, so far be it from us to dictate how you should celebrate her as that isn't something she would have wanted us to do. Things that you can do that would have made her smile include: In lieu of flowers, donate to Trinity United Methodist church in her honor. Donations can be made in her name at the church website or through Givelify. If you can't donate in these tough times, do an act of service for someone less fortunate or an act of kindness like forgiving someone you think might not deserve it or maybe even love someone who is hard to love. These things aren't as natural for most of us as they should be, but she was so unique in the way she unconditionally loved people and expected nothing in return; that life of faith and reflecting the love of Christ is now being rewarded for eternity. If you do nothing else, think of her often and remember her sweet smile and angelic spirit and try to do what she did which was make those around her happier. Don't count the cost, just love each other and be kind like Deb always did. She always saw the good in people! Deb, until we see you again and then fully understand why you had to be taken so early; we will "listen" and remember the words we found on a piece of paper on your kitchen table where you had recently written"Grief is learning to live with someone in your heart instead of your arms." Rest easy, sweet Deb, enjoy heaven and we can't wait to see you again and embrace you to get one of those hugs that only you can give. In the meantime, we will grieve, we will remember, we will love, and we will live with you in our hearts until that day we are together again. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
