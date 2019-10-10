February 18, 1959 - October 6, 2019 Mr. Steven Allen Hall, Sr., 60, of Winston-Salem, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. Stevie was born February 18, 1959 in Winston-Salem to Clarence Allen "C.A." and Elizabeth Ann Hall. Stevie was known for his larger-than-life and fun-loving personality. Always cracking a joke, he kept his family laughing! He loved music and would sing traditional country and southern rock songs around the house; he was a big NASCAR fan and enjoyed watching car auctions and hot rod shows on TV; and loved to buy items from infomercials. Stevie was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Terry "T" Hall, and the love of his life, JoAnn Bolen. Stevie is survived by his children, Steven Allen Hall, Jr. (Debra) of Lewisville, Melody Ann Hall of King, and Kristen Hall Wallace (Andrew) of Welcome; grandchildren, Brooke, Nathan, Kaden, Kailynn, Kadie, Aaliyah, Carmella, and Kinsley; brother, Michael "Mikie" Hall (Maria) of Winston-Salem; nephews, Brandon Hall and Dillon Hall; cousin and "little sister," Teresa Webster; special friend, Ricky "Smitty" Smith; and his beloved dog Lola, who loved the Burger King chicken nuggets Stevie bought her every day. A celebration of Stevie's life will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2 PM at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Johnny Boone and Mr. Steven Allen Hall, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Parklawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately