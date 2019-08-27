September 27, 1930 - August 25, 2019 King, NC - Mildred Baker Hall passed peacefully, surrounded by her family, on August 25, 2019. Mildred was born on September 27th, 1930 to Oscar Thurman Baker and Ora Fountain Baker. Mildred married the love of her life, Frank Davis Hall on April 16, 1949. They were blessed to have celebrated their seventieth wedding anniversary this year. Mildred is survived by her husband, Frank, and two daughters, Jan Gordon (Jerry Gordon) and Lisa Kilby (Alan Kilby). She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Abbie Clark (Wes Clark), Katie Lemons (Joey Lemons), Molly Anderson (Philip Anderson), Lydia Kilby, Hannah Kilby, and Sawyer Kilby, as well as four great grandchildren; Amelia Clark, Asher Kilby, Brennan Clark, and soon-to-be-born Luke Anderson. Mildred was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and leaves behind a legacy of true faith and strong family. She brought so much light into this world and will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held at Mount Olive Baptist Church in King, North Carolina, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 5:30-6:30, with the funeral service to immediately follow. Officiating will be Rev. Stan Scott and Rev. Dr. Evelyn Lemons. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mildred Baker Hall. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. P.O. Box 23 King, NC 27021
Most Popular
-
TV series on Pazuzu Algarad case aims to examine failures that allowed murders to happen
-
A shooter opened fire on teens playing basketball in Winston-Salem, says one resident. An 18-year-old is charged in the crime.
-
Wake Forest freshman ends football career
-
Winston-Salem man dies after being shot in his car at intersection of South Main Street and Silas Creek Parkway
-
TV series on the grisly Clemmons case of Pazuzu Algarad airs Aug. 27
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately