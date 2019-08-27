September 27, 1930 - August 25, 2019 King, NC - Mildred Baker Hall passed peacefully, surrounded by her family, on August 25, 2019. Mildred was born on September 27th, 1930 to Oscar Thurman Baker and Ora Fountain Baker. Mildred married the love of her life, Frank Davis Hall on April 16, 1949. They were blessed to have celebrated their seventieth wedding anniversary this year. Mildred is survived by her husband, Frank, and two daughters, Jan Gordon (Jerry Gordon) and Lisa Kilby (Alan Kilby). She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Abbie Clark (Wes Clark), Katie Lemons (Joey Lemons), Molly Anderson (Philip Anderson), Lydia Kilby, Hannah Kilby, and Sawyer Kilby, as well as four great grandchildren; Amelia Clark, Asher Kilby, Brennan Clark, and soon-to-be-born Luke Anderson. Mildred was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and leaves behind a legacy of true faith and strong family. She brought so much light into this world and will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held at Mount Olive Baptist Church in King, North Carolina, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 5:30-6:30, with the funeral service to immediately follow. Officiating will be Rev. Stan Scott and Rev. Dr. Evelyn Lemons. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mildred Baker Hall. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. P.O. Box 23 King, NC 27021

