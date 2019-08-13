March 19, 1952 - August 11, 2019 Mr. Michael Stephen Hall, 67, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his home. He was born in Forsyth Co. on March 19, 1952, the son of the late Fred and Eunice Hall. Michael was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. with over 36 years of service. He loved his family, fishing and gardening. His grandchildren were the light of his life. Michael is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Deborah Duggins Hall; a daughter, April Robertson (Steven) of King; a son, Chad Hall (Stephanie) of Charlotte; his four grandchildren, Colby Robertson, Abby Robertson, Riley Hall and Hadley Hall; a brother, Dwight Hall; a sister, Joyce Collins and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening, April 13, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery in King with Rev. Andy Oliver officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:30 in Mt. Olive Baptist Church Fellowship Hall prior to the graveside service. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staffs of Trellis Supportive Care and CNA Services for all the love and care they provided during Michael's time of need. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: North Carolina Baptist Children's Home, 204 Idol St., Thomasville, NC 27360 or St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd. Rural Hall, NC 27045
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
