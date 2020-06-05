March 27, 1935 - June 2, 2020 King LaRue Lankford Hall, 85, of King, NC passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Village Care of King. She was born to Lelia Fulk Lankford and Odell Lankford Sr. on March 27, 1935. LaRue was born to a family of three sisters and five brothers, leaving behind one sister, Elsie Huffman, and one brother, Johnny Lankford. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Hall; four brothers, Eugene Lankford, Jimmy Lankford, Odell Lankford, Jr., Leon Lankford; and one sister, Gerri Calloway. Mrs. Hall married Earl Hall on November 15, 1968 and they enjoyed thirty-nine years of marriage. Their first years were spent running Earls Hall's Grocery on Hwy. 66, where neighbors enjoyed hanging out. During her life, she worked many days tending tobacco with her family, gardening, and preserving vegetables. In addition, she was a wonderful homemaker and caregiver for her husband and mother. She will be remembered for her delicious fried apple pies and her sharing of garden vegetables, which gave her great joy. But she will be best known for her faithful membership at Capella Church of Christ, where she served as a Sunday School Teacher for thirty to thirty-five years. She loved church and was always willing to help Glorify and serve God. The family would like to thank the staff of Village Care of King and Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice in Dobson, NC for the compassionate care of LaRue during her time there. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Slate Funeral Home. A graveside service will take place at 3:00 PM, Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Capella Church of Christ with Pastor Jim Miller officiating. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of LaRue Lankford Hall. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
