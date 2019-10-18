February 1, 1932 - October 11, 2019 Mr. Jimmy "Jim" Lee Hall, 87, of Winston-Salem, peacefully went to meet his Lord and Savior on Friday, October 11, 2019. He was born in Forsyth County on February 1, 1932, to the late James Matthew Hall and Inez Walser Turner. Jim grew up in various locales in and around Winston-Salem and Clemmons with his mother Inez and maternal grandparents, Mimi and "Daddy" Lee Walser. A gifted athlete, Jim excelled at sports. A member not only of the football team at his high school in Clemmons, but also the state champion baseball team. It was there that he met the love of his life, a petite blue-eyed blonde named Sarah. They married just out of high school. Jim was a devoted family man. Working his way through a series of jobs that included a long stint in advertising with the Winston-Salem Journal and Sentinel and finishing as the Southern supervisor for New York Carpet World where he retired in 1995. His spare time was spent with family and friends, many of whom were members of Clemmons First Baptist Church, where he was a dedicated follower of Christ, church deacon, Sunday school teacher, and a member of many committees. Jim was a man who will be missed by all who knew him, but we take comfort in knowing that he is reunited with his loved ones as they bask in the light of our Lord Jesus Christ. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Sarah Louise Howard Hall, and a daughter, Sarah Catherine "Cathy" Hall Elworth. Surviving are his son, Lee Hall of Charlotte, NC and wife Nancy; four grandchildren: Chrystal Hopley, Seth Elworth, Sarah Hall and Samuel Hall; three great-grandchildren: Bryson Pegram, Ethan Waring, and Raylan Church; a sister, Sandra Peterson; and many loving nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held in his honor 12:00 Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Clemmons First Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Don Harvey. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Rd, Clemmons, NC 27012. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
