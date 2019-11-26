July 17, 1935 - November 24, 2019 Ms. Jean White Hall, 84, of Clemmons, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Trinity Elms Health and Rehabilitation after a lengthy illness. She was born on July 17, 1935 in Forsyth County to the late Ruel and Elsie White. Jean was a member of Bethesda Moravian Church. She was retired from RJ Reynolds. Jean was a selfless individual who wholeheartedly served her church, community, and family. She would do anything for anybody and expected nothing in return. Jean was grateful for all her blessings that were bestowed on her. She will be truly missed, but her spirit will live on through those most dear and closest to her. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her brother, Donald M. White. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Robert Holland, Jr. and wife Christy of Asheville; two daughters, Debra Card of Clemmons and Carole Johnson of Winston-Salem; and three grandchildren: Robert Holland III, Braedon Beauchamp, and Brinleigh Beauchamp. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Trinity Elms Health and Rehabilitation for the superior care the Jean received and to friends and acquaintances for your prayers and well wishes. A funeral service will be held 12:00 noon Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel, officiated by Rev. Brad Bennett. Interment will follow at Parklawn memorial Park. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM 8:00 PM Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Online condolences may be made at www.Hayworth-Miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
