August 10, 1934 - August 19, 2019 Geraldine Moser Hall passed away peacefully on August 19, 2019 at Forsyth Hospital at the age of 85 years old. Known as Geraldine by family and friends and affectionately as Nanny to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was the eldest of two children born to Marshall Columbus Moser and Estelle Tuttle Moser of Stokes County. She married the love of her life, Thomas Wayne Hall, on February 1, 1952. Through sixty-six years of marriage they had two boys, Terry and Phillip, three grandchildren, Adam, Jordan, and Ethan Hall, and three great-grandchildren, Ava, Ellis, and Turner Thomas Hall. She and Wayne were long-time members of Poplar Springs Church of Christ, where she served for many years as a Sunday School teacher, member of the Ladies Missionary Society, and as a member of the choir. She also served as a member of the Friends of the Library. She worked at Baker Fuel Oil for over forty years. The devotion and sacrifices that she made for her family are immeasurable and the love and gratitude for her will forever be felt in their hearts. She poured her life into her three grandchildren, picking them up from school, taking them to events, and spoiling them. She taught them the value of hard work, service, and to serve the Lord. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Jerry Columbus Moser, her eldest son, Terry, and granddaughter, Tera Hall. She is survived by her son, Phillip and wife, Pam, three grandsons, Adam (Katie), Jordan, Ethan (Rachel), and three great-grandchildren, Ava, Ellis, and Turner Thomas Hall of King. Services will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Poplar Springs Church of Christ with visitation at 5:00 until 6:30 pm and funeral at 6:30 pm, with Ministers Chuck Bower, Don Wallace, and Ralph Sproules. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Memorials may be made in her honor to Poplar Springs Church of Christ Mission Fund: 7120 NC 66 Hwy. S., King, NC 27021. A special thanks to the ICU staff and Palliative Care staff of Forsyth Memorial Hospital for their loving care and support. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Geraldine Moser Hall. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. PO Box 23 King, NC 27021
