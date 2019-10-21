October 31, 1927 - October 19, 2019 Mrs. Ethel Fulk Hall, age 91, of King, NC, passed away at Mountain Valley Living Center of Westfield, NC She was born on October 31, 1927, to the late James (Roy) Fulk and Jennie Elizabeth Payne Fulk. Ethel worked as a plumber beside her late husband Harvey Hall. She loved working outdoors in her flowers, cooking and playing rook, listening to gospel and Alan Jackson music. She attended Friendship Baptist Church, when she was able. She is survived by a daughter Jennie (Bobby Ray) Hall; two grandchildren, Richard (Tara) Hall and Kim (Michael) Stowe; two stepdaughters, Joan (Bill) Epperson and Betty (Tommy) Anderson; a step-daughter-in-law, Michell Hall; seven step-grandchildren, Tammy Hall, Timothy (Roxy) Epperson, Angela (David) Keith, Randy Bennett, Melissa (Jeff) Tucker, Larry Hall, Jr. and James Hall; four great-grandchildren, Destany Hall, Braxston Hall, Waylon Stowe, TJ Stowe; eight step- great-grandchildren, Tim, Jr. (Brandi) Epperson, Erica Keith (Travis Newman), Bethany Keith, Briana Bennett, Zack Bennett, Kirstin Tucker, Katelyn Tucker, and Taylor Nickelson; one step great, great-grandchild, Noah Newman; two half-sisters, Dorothy Chilton and Betty Anders; sister-in-law, Frances Fulk; and two special nieces, Shelia (Randy) Jones and Lisa (Gary) Whittington. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Roy Fulk and Jennie Elizabeth Payne Fulk; her husband, James Harvey Hall and her first husband, Grover Odell Ridings; her step mother, Maggie Fulk; two step children, Roy Edgar Hall and Larry Edward Hall; four sisters, Roxie (Roy) Bennett, Ruby (Paul) Moore, Jessie Elizabeth(Aldine) Fulk, Elsie (Grady)Stanley; a brother, Alvin Fulk; one half-brother, Carl Davis and two brothers-in-laws, Roger Anders and Wayne Chilton; three step-brothers, Junior Dotson, Grady Dotson and Norman Dotson; and one step-sister, Marie Fulk. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Union Hill Cemetery on Flat Shoals Road, Germanton, NC, with Rev. Mike Sands officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Stokes County Trellis (Hospice) Cox-Needham Funeral Home of Pilot Mountain (http://www.coxneedham.com, www.facebook.com/coxneedham) is respectfully serving the Hall family. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
