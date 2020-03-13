July 8, 1947 - March 11, 2020 Elizabeth "Betty" Chelf Hall, 72, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home after a year-long battle with cancer. She was born July 8, 1947 in Pearisburg, VA to the late Henry Hatcher and Elizabeth K. Chelf. Mrs. Hall graduated from Harrisonburg High School in Harrisonburg, VA and later graduated from Winthrop University in Rock Hill, SC. She worked as a computer programmer for Allied Chemical in Columbia, SC while her husband attended the University of South Carolina. Mrs. Hall was a member of Lewisville United Methodist Church where she was an active volunteer and held many positions at the church, including membership secretary for 30 years and headed up the newsletter for 35 years. She was a member of the Winston-Salem Women's Club and an avid Gamecock fan, especially women's basketball. Mrs. Hall enjoyed volunteering, gardening, and going to the beach. Surviving is her husband of 50 years, whom she met on a blind date, Wayne Hall; brother, William "Bill" Chelf of Rock Hill, SC; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Dock Rose of Greer, SC; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Lois Hall of Chester, SC; two nephews, Tom Brice Hall of Columbia, SC and Richard A. Hall of Yemassee, SC; three nieces, Pressly H. Giltner of Rock Hill, SC, Melisa Sirbu (Cristian) of Charleston, WV, and Michelle Goodman (Ray) of Rock Hill, SC. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Lewisville United Methodist Church, 6290 Shallowford Rd., Lewisville, NC 27023 with Rev. Dr. Ivan Peden and Rev. Susan H. Ewing officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM prior to the service at the church. Pallbearers will be nephews, Tom B. Hall and Richard Hall, great-nephews, Brice Hall and Logan Hall and special friends, Larry Oates and Grant Oates. The family would like to thank the staff at the Derrick L. Davis Cancer Center, Dr. Trinidad and staff, Trellis Supportive Care, her in-home hospice nurse, Kelly, and to her church family at Lewisville United Methodist Church for all the care and support given to Mrs. Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lewisville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 305, Lewisville, NC 27023, Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27023 or to Cancer Services, Inc., 3175 Maplewood Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
6290 Shallowford Road
Lewisville, NC 27023
2:00PM
6290 Shallowford Road
Lewisville, NC 27023
Tags
Most Popular
-
NC Gov.: Cancel large gatherings, work from home. Recommendation comes the same day 2 in Forsyth test positive for coronavirus.
-
Person shot in the middle of a road in Winston-Salem, police say
-
Witness: I lied to stay out of jail. Innocence hearing probes convictions of 4 teens accused of killing Chris Paul’s grandfather.
-
Davidson County woman tested for coronavirus, waiting for results
-
Wake Forest Baptist, Novant, Cone Health limit visitors. Hospitals ask that only immediate family members visit.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter for a chance to win two tickets to the RiverRun Gala at the Millennium Center, RiverRun Film Festival ticket sampler, one RiverRun t-shirt voucher, and dinner for two in downtown Winston-Salem.
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately