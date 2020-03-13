July 8, 1947 - March 11, 2020 Elizabeth "Betty" Chelf Hall, 72, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home after a year-long battle with cancer. She was born July 8, 1947 in Pearisburg, VA to the late Henry Hatcher and Elizabeth K. Chelf. Mrs. Hall graduated from Harrisonburg High School in Harrisonburg, VA and later graduated from Winthrop University in Rock Hill, SC. She worked as a computer programmer for Allied Chemical in Columbia, SC while her husband attended the University of South Carolina. Mrs. Hall was a member of Lewisville United Methodist Church where she was an active volunteer and held many positions at the church, including membership secretary for 30 years and headed up the newsletter for 35 years. She was a member of the Winston-Salem Women's Club and an avid Gamecock fan, especially women's basketball. Mrs. Hall enjoyed volunteering, gardening, and going to the beach. Surviving is her husband of 50 years, whom she met on a blind date, Wayne Hall; brother, William "Bill" Chelf of Rock Hill, SC; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Dock Rose of Greer, SC; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Lois Hall of Chester, SC; two nephews, Tom Brice Hall of Columbia, SC and Richard A. Hall of Yemassee, SC; three nieces, Pressly H. Giltner of Rock Hill, SC, Melisa Sirbu (Cristian) of Charleston, WV, and Michelle Goodman (Ray) of Rock Hill, SC. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Lewisville United Methodist Church, 6290 Shallowford Rd., Lewisville, NC 27023 with Rev. Dr. Ivan Peden and Rev. Susan H. Ewing officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM prior to the service at the church. Pallbearers will be nephews, Tom B. Hall and Richard Hall, great-nephews, Brice Hall and Logan Hall and special friends, Larry Oates and Grant Oates. The family would like to thank the staff at the Derrick L. Davis Cancer Center, Dr. Trinidad and staff, Trellis Supportive Care, her in-home hospice nurse, Kelly, and to her church family at Lewisville United Methodist Church for all the care and support given to Mrs. Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lewisville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 305, Lewisville, NC 27023, Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27023 or to Cancer Services, Inc., 3175 Maplewood Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023

To send flowers to the family of Elizabeth Hall, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 14
Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Lewisville United Methodist Church
6290 Shallowford Road
Lewisville, NC 27023
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 14
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
2:00PM
Lewisville United Methodist Church
6290 Shallowford Road
Lewisville, NC 27023
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries