July 20, 1935 - March 25, 2020 Elizabeth Ann Hall, better known as "Annie," 84, of Laurel Springs, was born July 23, 1935 in Ashe County. She left her earthly home and entered her heavenly home on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was a faithful member of Glendale Springs Missionary Baptist Church. A precious Christian mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who sacrificed greatly all her life for her family. She was an inspiration to all who knew her. The door to her home were always open to everyone where a good meal, kind words and an invitation to church would be given. The Holy Bible was the guide for her life. She was the rock and heartbeat of our home and family and will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, of 44 years, Paul Allen Hall, a brother and two sisters. She is survived by her children: Paul David (Sharon) Hall of Sedro Wolley, Washington, Georgiann (Aaron) Miller of Yadkinville, Ronnie (Regina) Hall, of Jefferson, Jackie (Greg) Chatham, of West Jefferson, Jennifer Hall (Wade) of Purlear, Sammie (Joan) Hall, of Todd; Grandchildren: Miranda and Jeff Hobson, Shane and Beth Hall, Keith and Amanda Miller, Luke Hall, Wesley and Scarlett Howell, Miranda and Jason Adams, Brian and Sonya Chatham, Allen Hall, Caitlyn Hall; great-grandchildren: Rachel Hobson, Nathan Hobson, Anna Vannoy, Noah Vannoy, Andrew Adams, Tyler Adams, Mason Howell, Lily Hall, Nate Hall, Owen Miller, Nolan Miller. Also survived by several nieces and nephews, friends, neighbors and church family who were dear to her heart. The family will be at the home place at Roe Hunt Road in Laurel Springs. Private graveside services will be held on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Roans Creek Cemetery with Pastor Rickie Triplett and Rev. Russell Sheets officiating. You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com. Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements. Boone Family Funeral Home, Inc. PO Box 786, West Jefferson, NC 28694
Service information
1:00PM
4207 Hwy 88 East
Laurel Springs, NC 28644
Tags
Most Popular
-
Mayor orders residents to stay home in light of COVID-19. Hospitals urge county to do the same.
-
Man shot by deputies in Clemmons dies; body of missing woman who lived with him was found
-
NC gyms, salons, barbershops and theaters ordered closed. Schools closed until May 15, governor says
-
Winston-Salem based Hanesbrands to produce masks during COVID-19 shortage
-
Wake Forest Baptist reports case of COVID-19 at High Point hospital as case numbers grow across NC and the Triad
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately