January 23, 1930 - November 3, 2019 Doris Elizabeth Brittain Hall passed away at her home in Rural Hall on November 3, 2019 from a brief illness. Her time with us was extended gratefully and peacefully due to the care of her nurses/CNAs, Lori Gyke, her sister Cynthia Dobbs, Donna Gajewski, Renee Hogue and Mountain Valley Hospice. Mrs. Hall was born in Henderson County on January 23, 1930 to Frank and Dorothy Brittain who moved soon after her birth to Stanleyville. Doris was a graduate of Rural Hall High School, class of 1947. She married Edgar LaVerne Hall on May 26, 1948 and they lived in Stanleyville and then Rural Hall where they raised two children. Working for Wachovia Bank until retirement, she then enjoyed many years traveling and being with her husband and children. She was an avid genealogist and loved a good complex puzzle. Her talent in finding and researching the lineage proved very useful as she assisted others in the family and her friends. Although originally an active member of First Baptist Church of Rural Hall for years, she and her husband both became members of First Baptist Church of Stanleyville later in life. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 wonderful years and her brother, Larry Brittain. She is survived by a son, Michael LaVerne Hall of Acworth, Georgia; a daughter, Debra Marlene Hall of Graham, NC; one grandchild, Hayley Merrell Hall of Raleigh, NC; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 9, at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home in Rural Hall. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 noon until 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request that memorials be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030 or to a hospice of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
