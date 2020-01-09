Winston-Salem - Mr. Charles R. Hall Jr., 94, passed away January 5, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Friday, January 10, 2020 at Union Baptist Church with family visitation at 11:00 am. (RUSSELL)
Hall, Charles R.
