Winston-Salem - Mr. Charles R. Hall Jr., 94, passed away January 5, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Friday, January 10, 2020 at Union Baptist Church with family visitation at 11:00 am. (RUSSELL)

Service information

Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Union Baptist Church
1200 Trade Street
Winston Salem, NC 27101
Jan 10
Funeral Service
Friday, January 10, 2020
12:00PM
Union Baptist Church
1200 Trade Street
Winston Salem, NC 27101
