January 1, 1964 - June 20, 2020 Brian blazed a trail for people with disabilities by attending high school, getting a job, and volunteering. Brian also had a gentle sweet soul with multiple loves. He would exclaim that he had the longest drive, receiving multiple Special Olympics golf medals after partner Larry Stevenson helped his short game. Brian also loved Dr. Who and Jeopardy, singing theme songs or exclaiming "Double Jeopardy!" But Brian's biggest love was his father, whom he would introduce to everyone by saying 'That's my Dad, he is a lawyer!'. They watched every UNC basketball game and enjoyed hitting the links together. Brian and his dad were even featured in a 2013 Winston Salem Journal article for Father's Day. How beautiful for Brian to leave the constraints of his body to rejoin his dad over Father's Day weekend. We are sure Brian is now repeating one of his favorite statements "I am happy now!". Brian is predeceased in death by his mother Catherine Hall, his father Roy G. Hall Jr., and his brother David Hall. He leaves behind his brother Jim Hill, of Moneta, VA, and his cousin and guardian Angela Hall of Raleigh. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina
