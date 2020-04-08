August 15, 1941 - April 5, 2020 Bobbie Cothren Hall, 78, passed Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Trellis Supportive Care in Winston-Salem. She was born August 15, 1941 in Forsyth County to the late Hallie Blackburn Cothren of High Point and Howard William Cothren of High Point. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.W. Hall; and her brother, James Lee Cothren. She was of the Baptist faith and attended Crestview Baptist Church for many years. She graduated John W. Hanes High School and retired from Hanes Brands (Sara Lee) with 45 years of service. She is survived by a sister, Susan Cothren; first cousin, Shorty Blackburn (O.C.); sister-in-law, Shelia Cothren; niece, Jennifer Doss Moore; great-nephew, Jacob Doss; and two little girls who were very close to her heart, Lilly and Raelyn; and many special friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care (Hospice), 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103, or a charity of choice. There will be no formal service at this time, but a memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27013
