Midway - Betty Jean Swicegood Hall, 85, of Midway passed away January 27, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel from 6-8 PM. Funeral on January 31, 2020 at 2 PM, at Midway UMC.

To send flowers to the family of Betty Hall, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 31
Funeral Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
2:00PM
Midway United Methodist Church
9795 Old US Hwy 52
Lexington, NC 27295
