Midway - Betty Jean Swicegood Hall, 85, of Midway passed away January 27, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel from 6-8 PM. Funeral on January 31, 2020 at 2 PM, at Midway UMC.
Hall, Betty Jean Swicegood
