December 8, 1924 - December 6, 2019 Pauline Cline Haley, 94, passed away on December 6, 2019 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem. She was born on December 8, 1924 in Forsyth County to Hillery Early Cline and Elsie Kerley Cline. Pauline and her husband were charter members and active members of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church as long as their health allowed. She was a Dietician at the Sunshine House in Winston-Salem. Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; husband Archie Lee Haley; son Danny Gray Haley; and sisters Faye Jeanette Cline and Doris Mae Cline. She is survived by sons Joey Haley and Tim Haley (Deborah), both of Winston-Salem; four grandchildren: Charla Caudle (Kyle) of Mt. Airy, Josh Haley of Wilmington, Heather Tate (AJ) of Mocksville, and Dustin Haley of Winston-Salem; and four great-grandchildren: Haley Tate, Ryan Tate, Lilly Tate, and Kyla Caudle. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10 at Salem Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Road, with Rev. Emily Larson and Rev. Jim Miller officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences can be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
