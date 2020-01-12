Hale, Eva Nell Johnson October 17, 1929 - January 10, 2020 Mrs. Eva Nell Johnson Hale, 90, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at SECU Hospice Center in Yadkinville. She was born October 17, 1929 in Alabama to the late Sidney Johnson and Ethel Black Johnson. She was a faithful member of Kingswood United Methodist Church over 30 years. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hale was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Olivet Ross Hale; one son, McKeen; and all twelve of her siblings. She is survived by four sons: Sid (Julianna), Walter (Edith), Phillip (Belinda), and Rob (Velera); nine granddaughters: Lisa, Heather, Miriam, Sjauke, Merle, April, Katie, Megan, and Sarah; and nine great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18, at Kingswood United Methodist Church with Pastor Bruce Updyke officiating. Burial will follow at Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service from 2:00 until 2:50 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kingswood United Methodist Church, 6840 University Parkway, Rural Hall, NC 27045 or SECU Hospice Center, 243 N. Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)
