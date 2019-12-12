Kernersville - Funeral services for Mr. Roosevelt Haizlip, 88, will be conducted Friday, December 13, 2019 at Douthit's. Family visitation begins at 1:30 pm with service following at 2 pm. Mr. Haizlip may be viewed today from 2 pm - 6 pm at Douthit's.
