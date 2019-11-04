May 17, 1927 - November 1, 2019 'She was 'as good as gold' and 'something to behold.'' Darleen Vaughn Haithcock, 92, of Winston Salem, North Carolina, passed away on Friday ~ November 1, 2019 at the Robin Johnson House in Dallas, North Carolina. She was born May 17, 1927, in Moore County to the late Raymond Thomas Vaughn and Lessie (Hall) Vaughn. Darleen retired from Baptist Hospital after 30 years of service. Left behind to cherish the memories and legacy of Darlene are her daughter Victoria 'Vicki' McConnell and her husband Walter and her grandchildren Derek and Leslie von Tresckow-Napp. Darleen was preceded in death by her husband, William Beryl Haithcock. Services will be private. Carothers Funeral Home-Dallas, NC 212 W Trade St

