July 27, 1928 - October 10, 2019 William Bruce Hairston, Sr., also known as "Bill," was born July 27, 1928, in Kernersville, NC. He departed this life on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Bill was born to Minee and Curtis Hairston and raised by his beloved Aunt Della "Hairston" Zigler. He was preceded in death by his parents (Minee and Curtis) and aunt (Della), also his wife (Ida), brother (Curtis Hairston) and sister (Novella Hood). He was a graduate of Carver High School and attended what is currently known as Winston-Salem State University. He also provided his services to the United States Army and was honorably released for his time served. William was also a retiree of Gilbarco, and was a long-term employee of the Pinnix Drug Store. He volunteered for many years at Hospice and he was honored with the Russell Volunteer Award. Mr. Hairston served as a Deacon at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church. Mr. Hairston is survived by eleven loving children, Mary Bowe (Curtis), Edna Ellison (Henry), Sharon Ellis, Marsha Carter, Jacqueline Hairston, Faith Hairston, Tammie McCloud (Jerome), William Hairston Jr. (Vanessa), Felix Hairston (Jennifer), Sonya Swann, Darrell Hairston (Patricia); nineteen grandchildren; thirty-eight great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; a niece who was like a daughter, Veronica Miller; special cousins Catherine Douthit and Claudette Goodwin; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins; a devoted caregiver, Mildred Hart; and other relatives and friends. Special thanks to Hairston Home Care. Mr. Hairston will surely be missed for his sense of humor, generosity, and words of wisdom. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, 5000 Noble Street, Winston-Salem, NC, Reverend James E. Cook Pastor and Eulogist. Family visitation begins at 11am with service following at 12pm. Mr. Hairston may be viewed today from 2pm-6pm at Douthit Funeral Services. Douthit Funeral Services 4655 Brownsboro Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
