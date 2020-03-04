May 9, 1954 - February 29, 2020 Sergeant Stephen Anthony Hairston Sr. was born to the late William Hairston Sr. and the late Virginia Hairston in Winston-Salem, NC on May 9, 1954. He graduated from East Forsyth High School in 1973, Winston-Salem State University in 1977 and 1994, and Appalachian State University in 1999. He served with the Winston-Salem Police Department where he moved through the ranks from foot patrol to detective and retired with the rank of sergeant after 20 years of service. Mr. Hairston was a life member of Mount Zion Baptist Church and served as a past president of the local NAACP. He passed away unexpectedly at Forsyth Medical Center on February 29, 2020. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Levar Antwain Hairston. Survivors include Iona Bristow Hairston, his devoted wife of 43 years; his children, Stephen Anthony Hairston Jr. and Stephanie Antionette Hairston; siblings, Cynthia Liburd, William Hairston Jr., Priscilla Diane Dodd and Angela Evanofski; several extended family members and friends. A funeral service will be conducted at Mount Zion Baptist Church at 1:30 pm, Thursday, March 5, 2020. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family will greet friends at the church one hour prior to the funeral. Mr. Hairston may be viewed today from 2pm-6pm at Douthit Funeral Services. Douthit Funeral Services 4655 Brownsboro Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106

Service information

Mar 5
Visitation
Thursday, March 5, 2020
12:30PM-1:30PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
950 File St.
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Mar 5
Service
Thursday, March 5, 2020
1:30PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
950 File St.
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
