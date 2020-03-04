May 9, 1954 - February 29, 2020 Sergeant Stephen Anthony Hairston Sr. was born to the late William Hairston Sr. and the late Virginia Hairston in Winston-Salem, NC on May 9, 1954. He graduated from East Forsyth High School in 1973, Winston-Salem State University in 1977 and 1994, and Appalachian State University in 1999. He served with the Winston-Salem Police Department where he moved through the ranks from foot patrol to detective and retired with the rank of sergeant after 20 years of service. Mr. Hairston was a life member of Mount Zion Baptist Church and served as a past president of the local NAACP. He passed away unexpectedly at Forsyth Medical Center on February 29, 2020. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Levar Antwain Hairston. Survivors include Iona Bristow Hairston, his devoted wife of 43 years; his children, Stephen Anthony Hairston Jr. and Stephanie Antionette Hairston; siblings, Cynthia Liburd, William Hairston Jr., Priscilla Diane Dodd and Angela Evanofski; several extended family members and friends. A funeral service will be conducted at Mount Zion Baptist Church at 1:30 pm, Thursday, March 5, 2020. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family will greet friends at the church one hour prior to the funeral. Mr. Hairston may be viewed today from 2pm-6pm at Douthit Funeral Services. Douthit Funeral Services 4655 Brownsboro Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Service information
12:30PM-1:30PM
950 File St.
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
1:30PM
950 File St.
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Tags
Most Popular
-
New principals assigned to struggling schools to get $25,000 to $30,000 supplements
-
McDonald's on Peters Creek robbed at gunpoint, police say
-
New grocery store, retail and apartment plans submitted for Robinhood Road
-
Downtown streets will go from one-way to two-way — or a combination of both
-
Losing on the court means losing at the turnstiles for Wake Forest's basketball program
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter for a chance to win two tickets to the RiverRun Gala at the Millennium Center, RiverRun Film Festival ticket sampler, one RiverRun t-shirt voucher, and dinner for two in downtown Winston-Salem.
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately