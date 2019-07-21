February 19, 1947 - July 17, 2019 Mary Mickens Hairston, 72, of Winston-Salem, NC passed away on July 17, 2019. She was born on February 19, 1947 to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas and Mary J. Mickens. Mary was a faithful member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. She served well in the church. She was very active in church and other activities until her health declined. She loved to clean, dance, and plant flowers. Her yard was immaculate. Mary was a loving and caring person to everyone she met. She never met a stranger and demonstrated her love with her wisdom, service, and gifts. Mary was a 1965 graduate of Atkins High School. She attended McLean's Business College. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty J. Manning; brother, Thomas Mickens, Jr.; and nephew, Thomas Mickens, III. She leaves to cherish her precious memories, the love of her life, her son James Hairston, Jr.; loving and devoted sister, Rev. Ella Mickens O'Neal; her loving brother, Preston Mickens, Sr.; faithful and devoted nephew, Ben Mickens (Donna) and Karl O' Neal; devoted friends, Brenda Cain Lyons, Lisa Perry, and Roscoe and Clara Pouncey; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Special thanks to The Danby House and Trellis Supportive Staff. Funeral services will be held at 12noon Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at St. Paul United Methodist Church with Pastor Donald Jenkins officiating. Interment will follow in Gardens of Memory Walkertown, NC. The family visitation will be held from 11:00am until 12noon on Tuesday at the Church. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).
