Winston-Salem - Mr. Jerry Lee Hairston Sr., 76, passed away December 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Monday, December 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church-Highland Ave. with family visitation at 10:00am. (RUSSELL)
