November 27, 1941 - October 19, 2019 Ann B. Hairston, 77, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon Friday, October 25, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with family visitation at 11:30 am. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).

