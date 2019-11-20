August 5, 1944 - November 17, 2019 Linda Hailey, 75, a lifelong resident of Winston-Salem, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at The Oaks. She was preceded in death by her father, Wade Harold Brown, and her mother, Alta Blakley Brown. Linda graduated from RJ Reynolds High School and retired from William G. White YMCA. Linda is survived by her sister, Susan Brown Reiner, her nephew, Jake Wyeth Reiner, her niece, Magan Reiner Smith (Bryan Smith), great-niece, Avery Smith, and great-nephew, Corbin Smith, and numerous special relatives. The family would like to thank Linda's supportive friends and the medical staff at The Oaks for her care during her extended illness. Affordable Cremations Winston-Salem, NC
