April 9, 1936 - June 3, 2020 Mrs. Iris Ann Phillips Hagwood, age 84, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was born April 9, 1936 to Luther Emerson and Rose-Ada Broadwell Phillips. Iris is survived by her children Ray (Bud) Hagwood, Jr. and wife Misty, Tim Hagwood, Ann Hagwood Slate and husband Shane; sister, Jean Phillips McLeod; sister-in-law Barbee Phillips; granddaughters Sarah Hagwood Day and husband Grant, Abigail Hagwood, Haley Hagwood, and great-grandson Mason Day. Preceding Mrs. Hagwood in death are both parents; husband Ray Gordon Hagwood, Sr; a son and daughter-in-law, Henry (Sonny) and Renee Hagwood; two sisters, Ruby Phillips Honeycutt and Gay Phillips Creech; and six brothers, Bobby Phillips, Edison Phillips, Eldridge Phillips, Harold Phillips, Linwood Phillips, and Ray Phillips. Iris was a 1956 graduate of the Rex Hospital School of Nursing, and worked as a registered nurse for 16 years. After that time she enjoyed a lifetime of being a mother and homemaker, and helping her husband run Ray's Pharmacy in Dobson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation in Mrs. Hagwood's memory to a children's charity or animal charity of your choice. A private graveside service is planned by the family, with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Respecting the current limitations resulting from COVID-19, the family is requesting those wishing to pay their respects do so online or via phone, and join the family in person for the memorial service when it is held. Moody-Davis Funeral Home in Dobson is serving the Hagwood family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody-Davis Funeral Home PO Box 295 Dobson, NC 27017
Most Popular
-
Barbershop owner told to leave building after allegation of racist comment. Bananas had been left at Old Winston Barber & Style.
-
Students reenacted death of George Floyd for disturbing and unacceptable video, Davie County school system says
-
Yard work while black or brown. That's why police were called on a landscaping crew in Winston-Salem.
-
Walmart stores close early in Winston-Salem over social media rumor
-
Hundreds of protesters march through downtown Winston-Salem
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately