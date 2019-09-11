June 19, 1952 - September 6, 2019 On September 6, 2019, and after an extended illness, Hamilton McCartney (Cartney) Hagaman passed away at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem, NC. Cartney is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Beth Pixley Hagaman and their son, William McCartney (Mack) Hagaman, as well as by his mother, Frances H. (Vicki) Hagaman and his father, Smith McCartney (Mack) Hagaman. Cartney is survived by his sister Victoria Ann (Tori) Hagaman of Winston-Salem, NC and his cousin, Julia McCartney (Mackie) Hagaman and her husband, Harvard Ayers of Boone, NC. Additionally, Cartney is survived by his stepson, Brandon Vickers and his wife, Melissa Vickers as well as their two daughters, Stella and Cora Vickers of Winston-Salem, NC. Cartney was a student of history, antiques, and an avid gardener. His sense of humor will be deeply missed. The family is very grateful to the loving and compassionate care Cartney received from the kind physicians and nurses through Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. A memorial service will be held Monday, September 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Home Moravian Church in Old Salem. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

