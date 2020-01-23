March 12, 1955 - January 21, 2020 Mrs. Elfi Hageman Haddock, 64, passed away at her home on January 21, 2020. She was born on March 12, 1955 to Anna Marie Eymann Hageman and Wolfgang August Hageman in Jakobsweiller, Germany. Elfi worked for Novant Health in the Pathology department for 30 years. She enjoyed helping others and would step up whenever someone was in need. Her big heart went out to animals as well, and she cared for them as extensions of her family. Whether growing flowers in her garden or feeding birds and squirrels in the yard, Elfi was at ease in nature. She will be remembered for her thoughtful, kind and generous spirit. More than anything, she treasured her family. Elfi was preceded in death by her mother. Surviving are her devoted husband of 44 years, Michael "Steve" Haddock; children, Michelle Smith (Eugene) and Scott Haddock (Carmen); grandchildren, Joshua Smith, Hailey and Shane Haddock; father, Wolfgang Hageman (Brenda); sister, Kirsten Harper; as well as her adorable cats, Mia, Missy, Lacy and Binx; adorable little dog, Buddy; and birds, Max and Evie. A visitation for friends and family will be held from 12:00-2:00 PM, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek followed by inurnment at Parklawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or AARF, 311 Harvey St, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Haddock, Elfi Hageman
