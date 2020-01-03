April 6, 1945 - December 29, 2019 Arthur "Leroy" Hackett, 74, passed away on December 29, 2019. Leroy was a loving father and grandfather. He was proud of his children and always bragging on his four grandchildren. He will be missed by many of the lives he touched through his years of trucking and fire service. Leroy enjoyed hours of fishing and playing cards with friends and family. In the 1970's he joined Midway Fire and Rescue and was a past-member of Davidson County Rescue Squad. Leroy was a Vietnam veteran of the United States Army, 1st Cavalry and very proud to have served. In the last couple of years, he enjoyed telling the tales of his experiences during Vietnam and also the remembrance of his late wife, "Kat" Hackett. He also enjoyed spending time with members of Open Door Baptist Church. Leroy started his driving career with Shutt Hartman Construction laying water lines. He went into trucking with Glosson Motor Lines. After the company's closing he went to Fredrickson Motor Lines. He retired many years later from Old Dominion Freight Lines. Leroy was preceded in death by his wife, Kat Hackett; mother, Alice Hackett; father, Quincy Hackett and three sisters. He is survived by his son, Chris Hackett, wife, Mitzee and their children, Sheridan, Velveteen and Chadwick; his daughter, Karen Howard, husband, Mike and their child, Skylar; as well as two brothers and two sisters. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home, 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, with Pastor Don Hackett officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Open Door Baptist Church, 3130 Burke Mill Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
Hackett, Arthur Leroy
Service information
Jan 4
Visitation
Saturday, January 4, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Jan 4
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
12:00PM
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
