Gwyn, Charles Everett August 31, 1956 - February 7, 2020 Rural Hall, NC Charles Everett Gwyn, 63, of Rural Hall, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center with his family by his side. Charles was born August 31, 1956 in Forsyth County to the late Woodrow and Ethel Scott Chapman. He was a landscaper until his retirement and was a member of Closer Walk Baptist Church. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a brother, Steve Conway. Left to cherish his memory is his loving and devoted wife of thirty-six years, Robin Moser Gwyn, his daughter Melissa Gwyn Yates (Carlos Flores), his son, Michael Lee Gwyn, two brothers: DeAlis Gwyn (Carol) and Ricky Chapman (Sandra), ten special grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special Thanks to the doctors and nurses at Forsyth Medical Center for their care. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Closer Walk Baptist Church with Rev. Roger Brown, Rev. Aric Brown and Rev. Ken Aman officiating. The family will receive friends and loved ones following the service. The family will be at the home of Paul Moser, Forsyth Line Rd., Rural Hall, NC. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Charles Everett Gwyn. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Gwyn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries