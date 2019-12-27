February 9, 1949 - December 20, 2019 Mrs. Jeraline C. Gunnings, 70, of Winston-Salem, NC, went on to receive her eternal reward on December 20, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center with loved ones surrounding her. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at noon in the chapel of Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations of individually wrapped snacks for the Derrick S. Davis Regional Cancer Center, 3333 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Gunnings, Jeraline Clavon Turner
