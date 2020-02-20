July 18, 1949 - February 12, 2020 Mr. Edward Fletcher Gunnell, 70, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at his home. He was born July 18, 1949 in Forsyth County to the late Willie Fletcher Gunnell and Mary Hicks Gunnell. Edward proudly served his country in the United States Marines. He had many hobbies which included carp fishing, NASCAR, collecting different things, and coaching softball. In addition to his parents, Edward is preceded in death by two sisters, Brenda Gunnell and Ann Anderson; and daughter, Jennifer Renee Gunnell. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Vicky Bowman Gunnell; three daughters: Chris Sneed (William), Misty Colon (Jose), and Tonya Pilson (Reggie); six grandchildren: Justin Williams (Kelsey), Samantha Williams (Alex), Jonathon Gunnell (Paulina), Evan Gunnell, Alexus Gunnell (Hunter), and Austin Gunnell; brother, Glenn Gunnell (Kay); and three sisters: Faye Mckeithan (Fred), Linda Fie (G.G.), and Carol Montgomery (Mike). A graveside service will be conducted 3:00 PM Saturday, February 22nd at Crestview Memorial park with Don Wallace, Minister officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Poplar Springs Church of Christ, 7120 NC HWY 66 S, King, NC 27021 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)
Service information
3:00PM
6850 University Parkway
Rural Hall, NC 27045
