March 16, 1931 - July 3, 2020 Patricia Ann Gunlock, 89, peacefully left her earthly home on Friday, July 3, 2020, in her home at Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community in Winston-Salem, NC. Patricia was born March 16, 1931 in Chillicothe, OH to Theodore and Francis King. On August 26, 1950 she married her high school sweetheart, Donald E. Gunlock. They shared 62 years of marriage. Pat and Don raised their family in Bloomfield Hills, MI where Pat worked in banking. They also lived in Coventry, England, retired back to Chillicothe, OH and then to Winston-Salem, NC. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald E. Gunlock; siblings; Theodore King, Jr. and Joan King; and beloved son, Michael R. Gunlock. Surviving are children: Diane (Rolland) Barrett of Winston-Salem, NC; Debra (Robert) Simmons of Fairfield, OH; Kimberly (James) Cuddy of Fairfield, CT; and Sandra (Michael) Gunlock of Dallas, TX; grandchildren: Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Wiles ; Rolland-RJ-Barrett; Allison Simmons; Kelsey (Kiefer) Frias; Luke Walter; Patricia (Benjamin) Erickson; and Abigail Gunlock; brothers-in-law: William (Sandra) Gunlock and David (Saundra) Gunlock. A private family service and interment will be held at a future date. Although Pat only spent eight years in Winston-Salem, she was immediately made to feel at home by the loving community at Arbor Acres. She became known for her friendly smile, quick laugh, and gentle nature. The family wishes to express appreciation to all those who cared for, ministered to and embraced Pat at Arbor Acres Retirement Community, as well as Trellis Support who assisted in Pat's final days. Pat had a significant role in the creation of the Novant Health Spiritual Care Fund to support health care chaplains and chaplain programs. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center Foundation Spiritual Care Fund at 1701 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston- Salem, NC 27103 or Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community at 1240 Arbor Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
