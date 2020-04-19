April 11, 1924 - April 15, 2020 Born April 11, 1924, in Hamilton, NC, the son of the Rev. J. Paul Gulley and Berthal Odom Gulley, Marcus Marcellus Gulley, M.D., was Associate Professor Emeritus of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine at Wake Forest Medical School where he practiced psychiatry for 55 years. He was presented with the Medical Alumni Association Distinguished Faculty Award in 2015. Dr. Gulley was educated at Mars Hill College, Wake Forest College, and the Bowman Gray School of Medicine (now Wake Forest School of Medicine). He served in the U.S. Army Air Force before attending Wake Forest College. He was a member of the AOA Honorary Medical Society, the American Psychiatric Association, and the Southern Psychiatric Association. He was married for 71 years to Sally Hudson Gulley, who survives him. He is survived by his children: Dr. Paul Hudson Gulley (Anne), Elkin, NC; Dr. Lawrence Rucker Gulley (Dr. Sharon), Clark, CO; Sheila Gulley Pleasants (Craig), Amherst, VA; Marcia Gulley Gutekanst (Joseph), Mooresville, NC; John Marcus Gulley (Elizabeth), Greensboro, NC; Edward (Ned) Whittington Gulley (Wendy), Watertown, MA; and honorary son Dr. Mark Hellreich, Asheville, NC. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Sarah Catherine Gulley Neas (Josh), Benjamin Lawrence Gulley (Taleisha Bowen), William Marcus Gulley, Julia Roses Pleasants (Daniel Deceder), Dr. Eleanor Rankin Pleasants, Margaret Alexander Pleasants, Megan Inez Gutekanst Joyner (Jackson), Graham Edward Gutekanst, Grace Hudson Gutekanst, Cecelia Ann Gulley, Marcus Anderson Gulley, Jay William Gulley, Carolyn Lewis Gulley, and George O'Donnell (Lauren), and great-grandchildren, Beatrice Fern Neas, James Hudson Neas, Allegra Valentine Bowen Gulley, Lucia Therese Bowen Gulley, Ruth Hudson Joyner, Kennan O'Donnell, and Sean O'Donnell. He was preceded in death by his brothers George Truett Gulley and Robert Moore Gulley, and survived by two sisters Sheila Gulley Plott and Dawn Gulley Edwards (B.C.) and brother William Louis Gulley. He was an active member of Wake Forest Baptist Church from its founding in 1956. After Dr. Gulley retired from the psychiatry faculty (2012) at Wake Forest School of Medicine, he continued his practice with the HOT Project (Homeless Opportunities and Treatment) at the Samaritan Inn, through a local grant administered through the Department of Psychiatry. At his retirement from Wake Forest School of Medicine, a part of his citation reads, "He has devoted his entire professional life to his patients, his students, and his colleagues. A gifted and compassionate clinician, he loved bedside teaching the most. His gentle manner and easy smile continue to enrich the lives of all who know him." He loved all things Wake Forest, and for over 60 years rarely missed any home game, football and basketball, but first and foremost in his life were Sally and the entire Gulley clan. He was happiest at chaotic family dinners singing the blessing with hands held around the table, at beach family reunions with dogs and babies, and during late-night philosophical discussions. He was a generous man with a big heart and lots of stories to tell, but he always had time to listen. Of life he said, "I have enjoyed the stroll." A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to Wake Forest Baptist Church and the Samaritan Inn. Salem Funeral and Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
