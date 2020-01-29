May 24, 1952 - January 26, 2020 Joyce A. Gullett, 67, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Shallowford Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM prior to the service. Interment will follow in church cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the physicians and nurses at Forsyth Medical Center. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, NC 27023

To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Gullett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries