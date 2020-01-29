May 24, 1952 - January 26, 2020 Joyce A. Gullett, 67, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Shallowford Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM prior to the service. Interment will follow in church cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the physicians and nurses at Forsyth Medical Center. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, NC 27023
Gullett, Joyce
To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Gullett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately