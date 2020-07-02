March 2, 1963 - June 26, 2020 Allison "Al" Paul Guillory, 57, of Clemmons, NC, passed away on June 26, 2020 in Clemmons, NC. Al was born in Sulphur, LA to Alex and Mazie Guillory on March 2, 1963. He worked as a Field Service Engineer for DSI Innovations. He was a 10-year Navy veteran. He loved being outdoors, cooking, spending time with his family, and working on projects around the house. Al is preceded in death by his parents Alex Peter Guillory and Mazie Mae Guillory. He is survived by his children Adrien Guillory (Misty) of NC, Ashley Guillory (Chase) of NC, Alyssa Guillory and Jillian Guillory both of TX. His sisters Molly Guillory-Matthews (Fredrick) of LA, Patricia Goodly (Clifton) of LA, Frances Guillory of IL, Sandra Barnes of TX and his brother Alex David Guillory (Darlene) of TX. His grandchildren Crystal "Squirt" McCllean-Guillory, Noah Guillory, and Aurum Crutchfield. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic.To extend online condolences, please visit www.hayworth-miller.com. The Guillory family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

