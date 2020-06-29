December 28, 1939 - June 24, 2020 Thelton Guess, Sr. of 114 McKinley Drive, Raeford, NC, was born in Winston-Salem, NC. He was a retired Veteran of the United States Navy with 30 years of honorable and distinguish service. He received the Republic of Vietnam NUC (Civil Actions), Battle "E" Award, Navy "E" Award, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Navy Unit Commendation, Vietnam Service Medal (2nd Bronze Star), Vietnam Campaign Medal (3rd Bronze Star), Navy Achievement Medal, Antarctica Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal. He was Noble Thelton Guess 33rd Degree representing the Islam Temple #182 AEAONMS out of Pensacola, FL. He was preceded in death by his father's Nathaniel Guess and Herman Redd and mother Carrie Guess McGee, his first wife, Shirley Mae Duncan Guess and current wife, Josephine Guess; two daughters, Debbie D. Thomas and Crysanthia E. Guess, one son, Thelton Guess, Jr.; brothers, Kenneth McGee, Herman McGee, Troy McGee, Joey McGee, one granddaughter, Felitia GillesipieSteele-Turner. He leaves to cherish his memories daughters, Cynthia Guess, Toni Guess, Sherian (Elaine) Gillespie, Sharon Nowlin, all of Winston-Salem; one son, Nathan (Adrienne) Fleming, Sr. of Raleigh, NC, one brother Thomas Wright, Sr., sisters; Veronica McGee, Birdie (Jimmie) Jackson, Angela Wright, Grace (Pam) Wright all of Winston-Salem, NC; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-great grandchildren. A devoted friend, Annie Stapleton Frazier of SC; devoted caregiver, Patsy Veronica Johnson of Raeford, NC; a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Funral services will be conducted 2:00pm Teusday, June 30,2020 at New Hope Misssionary Baptist Church. Visitation 1:00pm-2:00pm. Interment Wednesday,July 1, 2020 at Sandhill State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Bragg. Arrangements Entrusted to Gilmore Memorial Funeral Service and Purcell Funeral Home, Laurinburg, NC

To plant a tree in memory of Guess Sr. Thelton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries