May 6, 1941 - October 13, 2019 Mr. Richard Monroe Grubbs, 78, went to be with Jesus Sunday, October 13, 2019 at his home. He was born May 6, 1941 in Forsyth County to the late Mike Grubbs and Ela Mae Grubbs. Richard was a loving father and loved life to the fullest and especially loved to make people laugh. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Grubbs and two brothers, Aldean Grubbs and Robert Grubbs. Richard is survived by his son, David Grubbs (Denise); daughter, Debbie Martin (Doug); five grandchildren: Crystal, Amanda, David Allen (Nicole), Matt (Brandi), and Tori; and five great-grandchildren: Sara, Kaitlyn, Kelsie, Hunter, and Kimber. A funeral service will be conducted 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 16 at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church Building Fund, 1056 Taylor Road, Westfield, NC 27053. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
