August 22, 1944 - January 3, 2020 Mrs. Nancy Smith Grubbs, 75, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice Home in Salisbury. She was born on August 22, 1944 in Stokes Co., the daughter of the late Roy Hunter Smith and Myrtle Wilson Smith. Mrs. Grubbs was a member of Baux Mountain Baptist Church and loved to read and listen to the word of God. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, who will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Mrs. Grubbs loved to work outdoors and listen to music. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Carlton Grubbs; two sisters; and a brother. She is survived by two daughters, Donna Grubbs Rymer (Rodney) and Angela Grubbs Waddell (Mike); a son, Chris Mabe (Teri); her grandchildren, Caleb, Kira, Bethany, Hannah, Hunter, Nathan and Kristina; and a brother, Curtis Wayne Smith. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Chapel in Rural Hall with Rev. Mark Smith and Rev. Clayton Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd., Rural Hall, NC 27045
