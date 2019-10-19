June 13, 1934 - October 17, 2019 Mary Lucille Grubbs passed away on Thursday, October 17th at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born June 13, 1934 in Stokes County to Ola Davis Grubbs and Clarence Edwin Grubbs. Miss Grubbs graduated from Mineral Springs High School and retired from AT&T Technologies (Lucent). She loved to garden, spend time outdoors and enjoyed knitting and crocheting. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers: Marvin Allen Grubbs and Joseph Beeson Grubbs and sister Betty Sue Grubbs Peddle. She is survived by her brother Jerry Lee Grubbs and his wife Mary, nephew Anthony Farris Grubbs and niece Paula Renaee Grubbs. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. on Monday at Salem Funeral Home Reynolda Chapel. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Crestview Memorial Park following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
