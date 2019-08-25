December 1, 1928 - August 20, 2019 Margaret "Peggy" Corriher Grubbs passed away Thursday, August 22nd at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born December 1, 1928 in Atlanta, Georgia to Linda Trott And Dr. Daniel Corriher. Mrs. Grubbs attended Salem College and graduated from Lenoir Rhyne. She was an English teacher at Hanes High School. Peggy was a life master bridge player, an avid tennis player and golfer having accomplished a hole in one at Old Town Club Hole No. 6. She was active with the St. Paul's Bazaar, loved gardening and traveling the globe with her husband. Mrs. Grubbs was as well an accomplished artist and pianist. She is survived by her husband Robert "Bob" W. Grubbs and they just celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary. Also surviving are her two children: daughter Catherine Grubbs Laws, husband Edwin Scurry Laws and child Robert Edwin Laws; son Robert W. Grubbs Jr. and children Sarah Hoylman Grubbs, Elizabeth Corriher Grubbs, Julia McIntyre Grubbs, and Robert Warner Grubbs, III. The family would like to thank Louree Wierz and Teresa Koontz for special care to Peggy. A memorial service will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church with a reception to follow in the Colhoun Room. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
