November 8, 1942 - August 30, 2019 Mrs. Kathleen Verrier Grubbs age 76 of Advance, passed away peacefully Friday, August 30, 2019 surrounded by her children. Mrs. Grubbs was born November 8, 1942 in Massachusetts. She leaves behind a true legacy of love. When she attended church, it was Winston-Salem First (First Assembly). Her special accomplishments consisted of being the best mom on the face of the planet. Loving her own children along with many others. Her soul purpose was to give to others. She loved everyone no matter where they were in life. She was never judgmental and always unconditional. She was definitely known for being the best cook in the family. Kathleen had retired from AT&T. She is preceded in death by one brother, Aurthur Verrier. She is survived by three daughters, Lynn Roland (Link), Tonia Grubbs and Chrissie Grubbs; one son, Kelly Grubbs (Paige); six grandchildren, Caleb and Madison Roland, Savannah Andryczak, Katie Perryman and Talen and Taylor Grubbs; one great-grandson, Carter Peach; one sister, Rita Keicher and Kathleen's dearest friend, Garry Bullard and his late mother, Lucy Bullard. Funeral services will be held 7:00 PM Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Church at Tanglewood Park by Pastor Chuck Taylor. Entombment services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday at Parklawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. The family of Mrs. Grubbs would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Bermuda Commons and the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home for all of their tender loving care. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com (Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel) Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
