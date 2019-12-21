Grubb, Jo Ellen Smith March 24, 1951 - December 20, 2019 Jo Ellen Smith Grubb, 68, of Otter Run Road, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at her home. A family gathering of family and friends to celebrate her life will be 1 pm Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Davidson Funeral Hickory Tree Chapel. Jo Ellen was born March 24, 1951 in Davidson County to Howard Smith and Virginia Hines Smith. She worked at the NC Housing Authorities and was a member of Hillsdale Church, Advance, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Christi Hensley. Surviving are her daughters, Amy Dellinger (Jake), Trisha Harvey (Chad) and Kendra Grubb; her sisters, Judy Leonard (Randall) and Nancy Stancil (Dale); and three grandchildren: Holden, Taitem and Kelsey. Davidson Funeral Home-Hickory Tree Chapel 858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston Salem NC 27127
