September 5, 1948 - July 12, 2019 Mr. Charles "Chuck" Michael Groves, Sr. passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. He was born September 5, 1948 to Leanell Cook Groves and the late Brooks Jackson Groves. Chuck retired with 20 years of service from the United States Air Force, where he proudly served his country with a tour in Vietnam. Following his years in the service he worked for Modern Toyota for 15 years. In addition to his mother, Chuck is survived by his significant other, Patricia Kim Groves; seven children: Christy M. Cain (Bob), Kevin B. Groves, Christa N. Hale (Cameron), Nancy K. Beal, Cortni A. Groves (Jesse Johnston), Charles M. Groves Jr., and Chelsea M. Brown (Logan); and nine grandchildren. A private graveside service will be conducted for Mr. Groves. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road P.O. Box 673 Rural Hall, NC 27045

