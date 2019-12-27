Winston-Salem - Patrick "Pat" Lawrence Grogan, 93, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. A celebration of Pat's life will be held at Konnoak Hills Methodist Church on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 am.
