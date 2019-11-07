June 24, 1931 - November 5, 2019 Boonville - Our beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, Annie Pearl Ireland Groce, 88, of Longtown Road, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was born June 24, 1931 in Yadkin County to the late Charlie Wilson "CW" and Jettie Pearl Allen Ireland. Annie Pearl, as she was lovingly known, worked with Hanes Knitting for several years, while also helping on the farm with her husband. She was a devoted homemaker to her family, and a faithful member of Marler Road Baptist Church. She loved playing gospel music on the piano over the past 68 years, and as recently as August of 2019, for several groups, quartets, weddings, funerals, and churches in the community. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Moses Delmar Groce, on December 20, 2013; by her sisters and their husbands, Eva and Bahnson Greenwood, Iva and Frank Gough; by her brothers and their wives, J.W. and Lillian Ireland, Claude and Stella Mae Ireland, George Ireland, Ray and Laura Mae Ireland; sister-in-law, Jo Ireland; and by her special friends, Carol Benton, Carol Parks, Edwina Shore, Ollie Collins, and Gerry Vestal. Surviving are her daughter, Lou Ann Brooks, and husband, Dale of Ronda; her son, Jeffery Groce and wife, Kathy of Boonville; Grandchildren, Summer and Rob Gault, Justin and Melonie Groce, Tyler and Autumn Brooks, Nathan and Jessica Groce, Deedee and B.J. Chapman; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Bryson Groce, Garrett and Callum Brooks, and Reynolds Groce; her brother, Charles Gray Ireland of Jonesville; and sister-in-law, Elon Ireland of Hamptonville. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 PM Friday at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her funeral service will follow the visitation at 3:30 PM Friday in the Gentry Family Chapel by Rev. Randy Johnson. Burial will follow in Swaims Baptist Church Cemetery. The family would also like to extend their appreciation to Haley Trivette and Jane Lowrey both of Mountain Valley Hospice, and especially to Annie Pearl's "Care Angels," Robin Martin, Jo Matthews, Verina Jester, and Gerrye Sheek. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville

