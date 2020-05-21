September 26, 1934 - May 15, 2020 Shirley Ann Griffith, age 85, of Winston-Salem, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at her daughter's home in Chester, VA. She was born September 26, 1934 to the late Percy and Laura Holden Griffith. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Marilyn Griffith Turner. She is survived by her adult children, Bonnie Payne, Willard Griffith and Kim Parker (Dell); sisters, Christine Kelley and Mimi Kee; brother, Hiawatha Griffith (Lillian); four grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; many loved nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the COVID 19 Virus she will have a private service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local food banks. J. M. Wilkerson 102 South Avenue, Petersburg VA. 23803

Tags

Load entries